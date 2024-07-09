Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,864,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,608,434,000 after acquiring an additional 53,526 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,811,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,277,728,000 after acquiring an additional 77,152 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,954,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 976,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $208,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 419.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after acquiring an additional 779,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.00. 137,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,807. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $195.47 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total value of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

