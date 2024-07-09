Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Target Price to C$55.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.31.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Shares of TSE:BDGI traded down C$1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,850. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$30.05 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

In related news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$42.79 per share, with a total value of C$192,555.00. In other news, Senior Officer Juan Francisco Brondo Garcia purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$42.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$192,555.00. Also, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. Insiders purchased 8,900 shares of company stock worth $359,195 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.