Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.65 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 469,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,661,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in DTE Energy by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.83. 72,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,818. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.88.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock worth $1,702,444. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

