DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 104.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHT.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC upped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.14.

DHT.UN traded up C$0.57 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.74. 82,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,175. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.94.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

