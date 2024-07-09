Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,993 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.85. 292,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

