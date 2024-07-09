BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.38.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

TSE BCE traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$43.05. 573,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,682. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91. The firm has a market cap of C$39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.37. BCE has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$59.50.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.