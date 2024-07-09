Hardy Reed LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $559.51. 221,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,420. The firm has a market cap of $482.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $559.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $535.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

