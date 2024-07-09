Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 470,564 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,469 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 470,564 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,019,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,349,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $65,960,215,000 after buying an additional 3,104,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,054,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,469,906,000 after acquiring an additional 927,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,738,470 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,296,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $11,285,855,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,217,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,695,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on META shares. Barclays cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.88.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.0 %

META opened at $529.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $486.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $462.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $542.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $4,223,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,190,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.87, for a total transaction of $4,615,448.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,099 shares in the company, valued at $94,191,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $4,223,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,190,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,047 shares of company stock valued at $127,838,805. 13.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

