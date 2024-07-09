Haverford Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Haverford Trust Co decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,768 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $172,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $559.51. The stock had a trading volume of 221,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,420. The company has a market cap of $482.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

