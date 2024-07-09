Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

Shares of MCK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $590.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.41. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $395.30 and a twelve month high of $612.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,012,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.92, for a total value of $2,180,192.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,012,564.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,567 shares of company stock valued at $16,691,841. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

