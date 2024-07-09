Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 166,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,842 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Duke Energy by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 512.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.13. 339,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,891,064. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.58. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

