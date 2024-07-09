Graypoint LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,916,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Cencora Trading Down 0.3 %

COR traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $223.00. The company had a trading volume of 153,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,212. The company has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.65 and a 12-month high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.09.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cencora news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,656.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

