Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 38.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,179,000 after buying an additional 276,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,533,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Paychex by 3.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,619,000 after buying an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Paychex by 7.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $235,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.46.

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PAYX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.86. 175,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,781. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.27 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.94%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

