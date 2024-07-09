Graypoint LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.6% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 157,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.06. 137,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,751. The stock has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

