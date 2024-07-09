Delek US (NYSE:DK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.30

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.30 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 60459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Delek US Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently -80.65%.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock valued at $53,416 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $731,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,295,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

