ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.18

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 119748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,535,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 283,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

