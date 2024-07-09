Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus dropped their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE PLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.30. 138,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,679,060. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.