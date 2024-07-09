Graypoint LLC Acquires 373 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,478,000 after purchasing an additional 292,459 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1,467.5% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 47,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %

MDT traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. The stock had a trading volume of 395,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,625. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

