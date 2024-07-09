Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Haverford Trust Co acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,165,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,917 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 17.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Up 0.3 %

NUE stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.93. 174,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,077. The company has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $140.07 and a twelve month high of $203.00.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

