Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total transaction of $265,739.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,076 shares of company stock worth $67,315,479. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

ANET traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $374.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $376.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

