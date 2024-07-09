OMG Network (OMG) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $38.96 million and approximately $11.54 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00044455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.