Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Shares Gap Up to $50.97

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.97, but opened at $51.99. Corbus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 4,110 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.26. Research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $1,470,833.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 559,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after acquiring an additional 363,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $13,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,181,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $7,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

