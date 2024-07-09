Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Gap Down to $46.33

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.33, but opened at $41.50. Helios Technologies shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 51,865 shares traded.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered Helios Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 88.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 151,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,118,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,079,000 after purchasing an additional 605,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

