Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $7.85

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.01. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 17,895 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALHC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,059,556.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,866 shares of company stock worth $307,360. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

