2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $27.82

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.82, but opened at $28.47. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 673,406 shares trading hands.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000.

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

