2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Up to $27.82

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.82, but opened at $28.47. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 673,406 shares trading hands.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 3.3 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
