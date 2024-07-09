monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $244.24

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $244.24, but opened at $250.55. monday.com shares last traded at $243.50, with a volume of 64,695 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered monday.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

monday.com Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.75, a P/E/G ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.17.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in monday.com by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

