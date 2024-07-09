Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 708,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 43.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 592,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,911,000 after buying an additional 180,267 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,383,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 72,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.36. 1,048,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,959,547. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

