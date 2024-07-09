Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.13

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.24. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 1,931,062 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 98,807 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 18,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.