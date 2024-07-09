Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Albemarle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $7,246,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.3% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $7.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,628,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.42. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

