Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 35,583 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,583 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Nasdaq by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 415,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,134,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 365,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,250,000 after buying an additional 83,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,326,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,396,000 after acquiring an additional 40,215 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.59. The stock had a trading volume of 165,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

