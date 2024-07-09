State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3.5% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 3.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of State Street by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STT traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 246,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,878. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

STT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.11.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

