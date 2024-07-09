Graypoint LLC Purchases 323 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $111.48. 48,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,592. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.67.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.