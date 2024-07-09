Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $1,433,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.37. 580,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $66.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,050 over the last three months. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

