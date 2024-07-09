MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD) Shares Gap Up to $178.44

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.44, but opened at $184.24. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $185.06, with a volume of 4,015 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion and a PE ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 10.13% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NRGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil index. The fund tracks three times the inverse of the performance of an equal-weighted index of U.S. Oil & Gas Companies. NRGD was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

