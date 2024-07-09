The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Greenbrier Companies has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $58.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $524,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013 over the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

