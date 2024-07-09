Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Shares Gap Up to $86.60

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $86.60, but opened at $90.10. Sony Group shares last traded at $90.23, with a volume of 171,133 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shares of Sony Group are set to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sony Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,150,000 after buying an additional 342,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after acquiring an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Sony Group by 2,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

