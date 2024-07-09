Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Up to $9.24

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.68. Gray Television shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 677 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $903.17 million, a PE ratio of -77.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

