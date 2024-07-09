Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.66

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.66, but opened at $6.86. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 18,207 shares.

FNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $564.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.12.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $61.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,199,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,818,000 after acquiring an additional 273,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paragon 28 by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

