The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 324.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COO. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 3,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

