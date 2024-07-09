NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $8.62. NextNav shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 21,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,133.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextNav Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextNav news, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg purchased 81,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,200 shares in the company, valued at $78,301,566. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,205.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 824,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Joseph D. Samberg bought 81,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $635,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,301,566. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 369,439 shares of company stock worth $2,768,533 and sold 36,758 shares worth $278,309. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in NextNav during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextNav in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextNav by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

