MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Down to $466.96

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $466.96, but opened at $452.84. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $451.00, with a volume of 9,086 shares traded.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 1.9 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
