Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Down to $3.32

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.32, but opened at $3.24. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 12,100 shares changing hands.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advantage Solutions

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,320,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,904.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atairos Partners GP Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 4,253,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after buying an additional 2,272,428 shares during the last quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,228,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,369,000 after acquiring an additional 205,992 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 18.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,415 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

