Traders Purchase Large Volume of Expensify Call Options (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,361 call options on the company. This is an increase of 9,591% compared to the typical daily volume of 45 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

In other news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 24,529 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $35,567.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,816,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,234,261.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Expensify news, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin purchased 418,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $652,775.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,434,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,717,479.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Steven J. Mclaughlin acquired 24,529 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $35,567.05. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,816,732 shares in the company, valued at $14,234,261.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 935,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,410 and have sold 610,468 shares valued at $943,071. 17.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Expensify by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify in the third quarter worth $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Expensify by 396.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 714,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570,495 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Expensify by 186.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFY traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 13,105,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,253. Expensify has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

