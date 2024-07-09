Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Down to $16.97

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.97, but opened at $16.51. Zai Lab shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 51,592 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $87.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.07 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 40.21% and a negative net margin of 116.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Lis sold 10,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $180,076.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,043. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.