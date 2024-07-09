Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 4,039 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average volume of 2,365 call options.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of HUN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 289,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,681,000 after acquiring an additional 210,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,776,000 after acquiring an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Huntsman by 753.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Huntsman by 9.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,697,000 after acquiring an additional 203,396 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUN

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.