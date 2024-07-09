GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Gap Down to $39.35

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.35, but opened at $38.53. GFL Environmental shares last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 201,009 shares trading hands.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

