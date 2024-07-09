XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Down to $103.91

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $103.91, but opened at $101.38. XPO shares last traded at $102.04, with a volume of 58,732 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Get XPO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on XPO

XPO Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at XPO

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,838,189.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 247.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 251,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after acquiring an additional 75,564 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in XPO by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 19,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in XPO by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,528 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.