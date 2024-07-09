Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Newell Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:NWL)

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,269 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 168% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,593 put options.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 470,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 435,133 shares during the last quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 111,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 88,271.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 162,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 687,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 161,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.70.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

