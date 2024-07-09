Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,128 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 3,298 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Illumina by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $378,111,000 after acquiring an additional 801,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.62.

Illumina Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.40. The company had a trading volume of 181,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $195.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.