Huntsman Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,039 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 2,365 call options.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the first quarter worth $45,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Price Performance

Huntsman stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. 289,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,892,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. Huntsman has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntsman

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

